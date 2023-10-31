Man finally makes it to the World Series 60 years after missing out on the 1963 Fall Classic

"I was born in Texas way back in 1939," said Sunny Botello

This is Sunny Botello. He's 84 years old, and he's played and followed baseball his whole life. Sixty years ago when he was just 24 years old and living in Southern California, he waited in line overnight to buy tickets to watch the Yankees and the Dodgers playing the World Series.

"Stood in line, got my ticket," he said. "Prices wise… you’re not going to believe this – $25. Our seats were right behind the first base dugout."

His tickets were for Game 5 of the series.

"You know the story... unfortunately the Dodgers beat them," he said. "I’ll tell you it was a sad day for me at the time… everyone was sad for me, I can see it. We had tickets to go to the fifth game, but there would not be a fifth game."

The then-Brooklyn Dodgers swept the Yankees in four games. The years went by and Sunny's life went on, without another ticket to the Fall Classic. Until his 84th birthday – his daughter and son-in-law's surprise gift – the chance to finally go to the World Series.

"Yeah it’s exciting to be here, to go to the game this afternoon," he said. "If I don’t see another baseball game, I’ll be happy. This is it, this is the top, tops it all… to go to a World Series game, yes sir."

"And I’ve worn it before I’m going to wear it now see," Botello continued. "Texas, where I’m from… no offense, Phoenix, but I am rooting for Texas."