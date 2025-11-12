Expand / Collapse search

Marvin Harrison Jr. undergoes surgery for appendicitis, will miss 49ers game

Published  November 12, 2025 1:09pm MST
Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 09, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis, head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
    • Harrison Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
    • This season, Harrison Jr. has 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

What they're saying:

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the news on Nov. 12 while speaking to reporters.

"Marvin, two nights ago, or one night… two nights ago, had surgery – appendicitis – so he's going to be out," Gannon said.

By the numbers:

So far this season, Harrison Jr. has 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

What's next:

The Cardinals host the 49ers on Nov. 16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. You can watch the game at 2:05 p.m. on FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Jonathan Gannon news conference on Nov. 12, 2025, and a report from the Arizona Cardinals.

