Marvin Harrison Jr. undergoes surgery for appendicitis, will miss 49ers game

article

The Brief Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis, head coach Jonathan Gannon said. Harrison Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. This season, Harrison Jr. has 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns.



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

What they're saying:

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the news on Nov. 12 while speaking to reporters.

"Marvin, two nights ago, or one night… two nights ago, had surgery – appendicitis – so he's going to be out," Gannon said.

By the numbers:

So far this season, Harrison Jr. has 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

What's next:

The Cardinals host the 49ers on Nov. 16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. You can watch the game at 2:05 p.m. on FOX 10 Phoenix.