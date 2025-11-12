Marvin Harrison Jr. undergoes surgery for appendicitis, will miss 49ers game
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.
What they're saying:
Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the news on Nov. 12 while speaking to reporters.
"Marvin, two nights ago, or one night… two nights ago, had surgery – appendicitis – so he's going to be out," Gannon said.
By the numbers:
So far this season, Harrison Jr. has 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns.
What's next:
The Cardinals host the 49ers on Nov. 16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. You can watch the game at 2:05 p.m. on FOX 10 Phoenix.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Jonathan Gannon news conference on Nov. 12, 2025, and a report from the Arizona Cardinals.