Officials: Many of Waste Management Phoenix Open's hospitality venues will not be built due to COVID-19

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials with the Waste Management Phoenix Open say the golfing event in 2021 will look different as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an e-mail received by FOX 10 on the afternoon of August 19, which laid out the changes.

"This week, we notified our suite holders that most of the hospitality venues that create our event’s incredible tournament atmosphere will not be constructed," read a portion of the statement. "In light of the fact that we usually start building our venues in late September/early October, it is just not prudent to do so under the current circumstances."

Officials with WMPO say it is their every intention to have fans at the event during the week of February 1.

"We are pivoting and planning an event that may have less fans and venues but will still be a world-class event that will make our community proud and support our charity partners," read a portion of the statement.

According to the WMPO's website, 2021's tournament is set to take place from February 1 to February 7. Organizers are expected to make additional announcements on 2021's WMPO at a later date.

WMPO's economic impact on the Valley

In a 2018 sustainability report by officials with WMPO, they estimate the event has a $390 million economic impact, which they claim is one of the largest financial impacts of any golfing event in the country.