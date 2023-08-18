Phoenix Suns 2023-24 schedule

Suns fans, good news! Tickets for the team's upcoming season go on sale Friday morning.

The NBA announced its full schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, and the Suns will be in the national spotlight for several games.

Among notable games this season for the Suns include the NBA's opening night when the Suns head to San Francisco to play Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors. The Suns will also play on Christmas Day in Phoenix against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns' home opener at the Footprint Center is on Oct. 28 against the Utah Jazz.

In total, the Suns will play 25 nationally-televised games.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased on the Suns website.