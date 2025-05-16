Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns employee sues team, claiming retaliation over alleged security breaches

By and
Published  May 16, 2025 7:08am MST
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lawsuit filed over Suns security department

The lawsuit claims the Suns failed multiple security audits, including two from the Phoenix Police Department, where plain-clothed officers were able to get weapons through arena security.

The Brief

    • A current Phoenix Suns employee has filed a lawsuit, claiming the team retaliated against him for reporting alleged security breaches.
    • The lawsuit claims the Suns failed multiple security audits, alleging guns made it inside the PHX Arena during games.
    • The Suns issued a statement, denying the employee's claims.

PHOENIX - A lawsuit filed by a current Phoenix Suns' employee claims the team retaliated against him for pointing out alleged security threats.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Arizona earlier this week. It claims the Suns failed multiple security audits, including two from the Phoenix Police Department, where plain-clothed officers were able to get weapons through arena security.

The lawsuit alleges two handguns made it inside the arena past security during games.

A detail of a Phoenix Suns jersey against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 08, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The Suns issued the following statement on the lawsuit to FOX 10, saying the attorney for the employee has a history of filing bogus lawsuits.

"The Supreme Court of Arizona has twice disciplined attorney Sheree Wright for committing numerous violations of the rules of professional conduct. This time, Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns. These allegations are delusional and categorically false. The Suns will not be extorted and will seek to hold Ms. Wright and her accomplices fully responsible for their actions."

Suns statement to FOX 10 on lawsuit.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Arizona, a statement from the Phoenix Suns and a report from the Associated Press on May 15, 2025.

