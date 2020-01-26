RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant

article

The NBA community is reacting to the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13, were reportedly on their way to one of her basketball games when the helicopter crash.

The death of the man known as “Black Mamba” on the court was met with shock, awe, and disbelief on social media.

Former teammate Shaquille O'Neal was among those who took to Twitter.

Saturday evening, Kobe himself had taken to Twitter to congratulate current Lakers star LeBron James on passing him on the career points list.

During a matchup between the Raptors and Spurs Sunday afternoon both teams took a 24-second shot clock violation to honor Bryant, who wore number 24 for much of his career.

In 1995, Bryant was drafted into the NBA out of Lower Merion High School (PA). He was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets and later traded to the Lakers.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time finals MVP, and was named MVP in 2008. He is now fourth on the NBA's points list with 33,643.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three of their daughters -- Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.