Tom Brady, George Blanda: A look at NFL’s oldest players in history

Tom Brady could retire from Tampa Bay as one of the NFL’s oldest players at 44 years old. However, he wasn’t the only professional footballer to be considered "over the hill" by many Americans.

George Blanda

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 06: George Blanda, Oakland Raiders, who played 26 seasons in the NFL and AFL as a quarterback and place kicker scored a total of 8 points during the Raiders defeating the Cleveland Browns 40-24 on October 6, 1974 at Clevelan Expand

Hall of Famer George Blanda played for several teams, ending his football career with the Oakland Raiders in 1975 as a placekicker. He played professional football for 26 years before retiring at the age of 48. He died in 2010 at the age of 83.

Morten Andersen

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 17: Former New Orleans Saints kicker Morten Andersen stands on the field as he receives his pro football hall of fame ring during a NFL game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Ph Expand

NFL kicker Morten Andersen retired in 2007 at 47 years old. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the leading scorer in NFL history with 2,544 points. He played in a record 382 games during his 25-year career. He played for several teams, ending his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Adam Vinatieri

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 01: Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) sits tin the sidelines during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 1, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Z Expand

Adam Vinatieri retired from NFL at 48 years old in 2021. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen (382), and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises.

John Carney

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 03: John Carney #1 of the New Orleans Saints during the game against the Miami Dolphins at the Louisiana Superdome on September 3, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Expand

The New Orleans Saints released John Carney as its kicker in 2010 at 46 years old. He became San Diego's regular kicker in 1990 and spent 11 seasons with the Chargers, followed by six with the Saints, parts of one season with Jacksonville and Kansas City, one season with the New York Giants, and then one last season again with New Orleans.

