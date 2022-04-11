Expand / Collapse search
USFL mascots unveiled for every team, but they still need names

Published 
USFL
FOX Sports
58c2eadc- article

With just days until the inaugural 2022 United States Football League kicks off on April 16, it's time to meet every team's mascot — but there's a twist.

On Monday, each team revealed its mascot on social media. And while all eight look incredible, the teams need your help in coming up with names for each of their representatives.

Here are the mascots for all eight USFL teams:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits

So if you're ready to weigh in on the mascots, whether of your favorite team or any other, head on over to social media and make your suggestions on the names for each and every one of these USFL mascots.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

