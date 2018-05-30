Suspect released in Joe Knight murder case; Avondale PD investigation continues
It's a murder case that gained a lot of attention because of a search warrant that was submitted to Google. With information from Google, detectives made an arrest, but now they have released their suspect. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Google says 'beautiful' is Arizona's most misspelled word
Google has released their annual list of most commonly misspelled words by state and the word that seems to give Arizonans the most trouble is beautiful! FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.