Oxford High School shooting: Suspected gunman told counselor drawing was video game design
In a written statement released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne for the first time detailed the school's response to Ethan Crumbley's behavior. At the first meeting with a counselor and a staff member, Crumbley said shooting sports were a hobby for his family, Throne said.
Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday morning after a region-wide manhunt took place Friday afternoon.
Involuntary manslaughter: What Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents are charged with
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Oxford High School shooting timeline: Key moments in the case
Several people are now facing charges, including the suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents. Here is a timeline of events before the rampage and what has happened since.
Defense attorney representing Crumbley parents also defended Larry Nasser
Smith, along with Mariell Lehman, are no stranger to the spotlight, having represented some high profile clients in recent years.
Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect and parents
Four students were killed and several others hurt in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Here’s what we know so far.
US Marshals post $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley
US Marshals have posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley.
'Ethan don't do it': Parents of Oxford High School suspect sent messages during shooting
James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges after their son was charged with shooting and killing four people at Oxford High School.
Parents of accused Oxford shooter are headed back to area for arraignment, say attorneys
UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The parents of teen shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley are returning to the area for their arraignment according to attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.
Oxford superintendent: No disciplinary action was warranted for shooting suspect prior to attack
Superintendent Tim Throne said that it would likely be weeks before the school is reopened, adding that it looks like a “war zone" but added how proud he was of his staff and students for their response - while being heartbroken for the victims.
Oxford High School shooting: what to know for Friday
Funeral arrangements, more charges, and a statement from the Oxford High School superintendent. Here's what you need to know about the Oxford High School shooting for Friday.
James and Jennifer Crumbley charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter each after Oxford mass shooting
Karen McDonald had previously said a decision would be made quickly regarding whether to arraign James and Jennifer Crumbley on charges after their son allegedly got ahold of a handgun purchased four days before the mass shooting.
Charging decision on parents of Oxford mass shooting suspect expected on Friday
The day before, and day of the shooting, Oxford High School officials met with Crumbley and his parents after teachers warned of his behavior at school, which included drawing violent pictures in class.
Michigan football team to wear patch honoring Oxford shooting victims in Big 10 title game
Michigan will be wearing its white away jerseys with the patch in Saturday's B1G Ten championship game against Iowa in Indianapolis Saturday night.
Prosecutor says gun was 'freely available' to Oxford High School shooter, mulls charges for parents
Oakland County Prosecutor has promised to move quickly to charge others who should be held accountable for the Oxford High School shooting and said that the suspect's parents' actions went “far beyond negligence”.
Prosecutor 'doesn't have words' after watching Oxford High School video of teen mass shooting suspect
"I want to err on the side of caution," said Judge Carniak in recommending Crumbley be moved to the adult facility. "This should be done to protect other juveniles, he will be in isolation with contact only from sheriff deputies."
Oxford shooting victim update: 1 in critical condition, 2 in stable and 3 discharged from hospital
Some good news came regarding the 14-year-old girl who had been in critical condition on a ventilator late Tuesday night. She is now upgraded to stable condition after a gunshot wound to the left chest and neck.
Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents met with school leaders same day as shooting, sheriff says
The 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing multiple students at Oxford High School met with his parents and school leaders regarding his behavior on the same day that he's accused of committing the mass shooting.
Oxford High School shooting: Ethan Crumbley charged as adult
Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged in connection with the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead.
Oxford High School shooter fired 30 rounds, had 18 more when arrested, sheriff says
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old charged with killing four students and hurting 7 other people at Oxford High School fired more than 30 shots inside the building and had 18 more rounds on him when he was arrested.