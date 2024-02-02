After testifying about messages that indicated her son may have had mental health issues and what happened during a meeting with Oxford High School officials, Jennifer Crumbley will again take the stand to field questions from the prosecution.

10:16 a.m. - Cross-examination of Jennifer Crumbley begins

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast is cross-examining Jennifer Crumbley, who answered questions from her attorney on Thursday. He said his first round of questions would be about her "vigilance as a parent."

The first questions that Keast is asking Jennifer Crumbley is about her affairs and the "time and energy and focus" she spent on arranging those meet-ups. She said it didn't take "too much time or energy" to do it.

His next questions he asked was about the purchase of the gun, asking her if she described it as a gift. She asked for him to define that and he brought up her Instagram post about her son's new "Christmas gift." She described it as something only to be used at the shooting range.

She testified she never once took him to therapy and was never told about her son's suicide ideations.

The math assignment was the first exhibit shown to Jennifer Crumbley, who testified she was angry when she saw the modified drawing then saw the original and said "it was concerning." She testified she thought the man on the assignment was a poor drawing of Batman.

She didn't say she thought much besides "it was a gun" after seeing the firearm.

10:07 a.m. - Judge admits texts between defendant and attorney

9:32 a.m. - Judge returns + will review question of privilege

Judge Cheryl Matthews said waiving the defendant's privilege would set a dangerous precedent, but also said the prosecution's interest is very limited to 23 text messages between the attorney and her defendant.

Matthews said she would need to review the messages before allowing the prosecution to talk about them. Those questions would be "limited to the issue of flight, not anything else," the judge said.

The prosecution is interested in questioning Jennifer Crumbley about whether she had plans to flee from law enforcement after charges were announced. It's already on record that the Crumbley parents were aware they were going to be charged.

9:16 a.m. - Judge calls brief recess

9 a.m. - Jennifer Crumbley returns to court

Both legal teams are discussing concerns of attorney-client privilege after Jennifer Crumbley testified yesterday she was in touch with her attorney and taking advice from her about when to turn herself in.

For much of the case and throughout the hearings, Crumbley's attorney was considered a potential witness, which led to the court issuing a waiver. The prosecution is arguing, since she testified on Thursday about the final moments before her arrest, that privilege is no longer valid.

The defense attorney asked that her client's statement be struck from the record - a request the judge denied.

Jennifer Crumbley's Trial: the latest

Jennifer, who is on trial for involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, was called to the stand by her attorney Thursday afternoon.

During her testimony, Jennifer spoke about home life and her relationship with her son, the Oxford High School shooter. She also repeatedly asserted that she did not think her son had mental health problems.

Jennifer testified that her son sometimes expressed anxiety or fear about his future because his grades weren't great. Beyond that, she didn't think there were any concerns.

Part of her testimony included addressing text messages that her son sent her earlier in 2021. Those texts have previously been shown in court as evidence that he exhibited signs of mental health struggles to his mother.

Jennifer's attorney first questioned her about messages the shooter sent to her on March 17, 2021, while she was away from home riding her horse. Within a half-hour period that evening, he texted his mother telling her the house was haunted.

Jennifer Crumbley looking at evidence while on the stand on Feb. 1, 2024.

In those messages, he said he took a photo of a demon and that it was throwing bowls. Jennifer did not reply. When asked if she thought these messages were indicative of a mental health issue, she said no; she thought he was just messing with her.

Jennifer testified that her son had thought the family's home was haunted since 2015 because it was built in the 1920s.

When questioned about other similar messages, she repeatedly said she thought he was just messing with her.

She also testified about the meeting she had with a school counselor on the morning of the shooting, providing her own version of what happened.

"He told us that he didn't feel my son was a risk and actually gave him the option if he wanted to stay at school or go home," she said. "My son wanted to stay at school."

"He said being around peers usually helps so we all agreed to that. My son gets very stressed out and he does virtual school. So we agreed that it might stress him out more to do his school remotely the rest of the day. But there was never a time where I would refuse to take him home. I could easily, if he wanted to go, take him with me. I had no issues with that."

What is Jennifer Crumbley charged with?

Jennifer Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by her son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Her husband, James Crumbley, is also facing the same charges and is expected to go to trial after Jennifer's trial is complete.

What did Jennifer Crumbley do?

The prosecution argues that Jennifer and James ignored their son's mental health and even bought him a gun before the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer's attorney maintains that her client knew nothing about guns and was not involved in purchasing the weapon. Receipts provided in court show that James bought the gun, and the shooter admitted during his plea hearing that he gave James money to buy the firearm. Video from a gun range showed Jennifer shooting a gun with her son, but her lawyer claims she didn't know what she was doing.

Journal entries detailing the shooter's mental state have been presented in court, but Jennifer's defense argues that there is no evidence Jennifer knew about this writing.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during the trial have also described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial so far

