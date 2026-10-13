Arizona weather forecast: Cold front brings wind, rain, and 70s to Phoenix

The Brief A large upper-level low brings cooler temperatures, windy conditions, and scattered rain showers to Arizona through Wednesday. Phoenix will reach a high of 79 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while high-elevation areas like Flagstaff drop near or below freezing. Sunshine returns to Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon and statewide by Wednesday, with a low chance of rain returning south on Friday.



A few more beautiful, cooler than normal days are ahead for Arizona.

Today and Tomorrow:

A large upper-level low spins across the western United States, including Arizona, throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. This brings windy weather, a cold front, and additional showers to the state. Wind gusts again may reach 30 to 40-plus mph in the High Country and remain breezy around 10 to 20 mph in Phoenix. Showers will be scattered and light, but should continue to pass Phoenix through the morning. By the afternoon, the scattered showers will remain only over northern and eastern Arizona. In fact, some sunshine will return to the forecast for Phoenix and areas west and southwest. The High Country showers will eventually exit over the Four Corners portion of the state by overnight or early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain well below average for the next couple of days. The forecast high reaches just 79 in Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. In northern Arizona, morning lows will drop below or near freezing at highest elevation locations, like Flagstaff. It will be sunny beginning Wednesday for the entire state.

Looking Further Ahead:

Sunshine and dry conditions persist through the rest of the work week. However, a disturbance will sink to the southwest between Thursday and Friday. This may churn up a new round of scattered showers over Southern Arizona from Friday into Saturday. For now, it appears the chance for rain in Phoenix is isolated at best—around 10%. The pattern will be beneficial to temperatures, remaining in the low to mid-80s this weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.