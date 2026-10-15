Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 90 in Phoenix before wind and rain system arrives

The Brief High temperatures will rise to 89 degrees on Thursday in Phoenix before a low pressure system brings strong winds, cooling temperatures, and rain chances to Arizona. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in place with gusts up to 70 mph in southeastern Arizona, 50 mph in the High Country, and 40 mph in Phoenix. Tropical moisture drawn from the south will bring minor shower chances starting Friday, with better opportunities across the state over the weekend and into next week.



A warmer day is ahead for Arizona. Temperatures begin to climb today, with the forecast high expected to reach 89 degrees in Phoenix. It will be sunny and dry, too. In fact, the entire state will remain dry and sunny on Thursday.

What to Expect:

Between Thursday and Friday, an area of low pressure will drop across the state and park to the southwest. This system will help to increase a wind gradient between high pressure to the north and the low to the southwest. Wind advisories and a high wind warning have been issued for parts of the state, with gusts forecast between 50 and 70 mph in portions of southeastern Arizona. Gusts should reach 30 to 40 mph in Phoenix on Friday. In the High Country, gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected to end the work week. Breezy to windy weather will persist on Saturday around the state before winds should weaken some on Sunday.

The area of low pressure will help to pull moisture from south of Arizona, including some tropical moisture from the movement of Simon and Trudy. This should bring low shower chances for far southern Arizona as early as Friday. Chances improve for spotty showers into Saturday and Sunday, particularly for the southern half of the state on Saturday and the north and east portions of the state on Sunday.

The temperature will react to the changing pattern. The forecast high still hits 87 degrees on Friday in Phoenix, but drops to 81 degrees on Saturday and 84 degrees on Sunday. The high rebounds to the upper 80s on Monday before dipping again to the low to middle 80s through midweek.

Looking Further Ahead:

Rain chances, for now, appear to continue through next week. In Phoenix, chances sit around 10% to 20% through Thursday, with the current best windows around Saturday evening, Tuesday, and Wednesday evening into Thursday. The storm chances will rely on the supply of tropical moisture to the south, and a large storm system coming from the west.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.