Arizona weather forecast: Above-normal highs continue in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high of 77 degrees on Feb. 18 in Phoenix. 80-degree temps are returning to the forecast later this week.



After a cooler and wetter week, this week will run hotter than normal.

A ridge of high pressure will build and strengthen over the next several days. As it does, high temperatures climb well above normal, into the upper 70s and eventually, the 80s.

By the numbers:

On Monday, Phoenix recorded a high of 76°F. While that is far from the record of 90°F set in 2016, it is higher than the normal of 71°F.

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday, with the high temperature again reaching around 77 degrees in Phoenix.

What's next:

By Wednesday, the forecast high jumps to 79 degrees. Thursday is forecast to hit 80 in the Valley. A system will pass north of Arizona at the end of the week, bringing us back to the upper 70s on Friday. However, the low 80s are forecast over the weekend and the middle to upper 80s are possible by the following week.

It will be a dry stretch for the next couple of weeks, with little opportunity for rain and snow.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com