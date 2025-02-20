Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high of 80 degrees on Feb. 20 in Phoenix. Temps cool down slightly on Friday before warming up again this weekend.



February continues to bring warm weather to the state.

High pressure will build and strengthen in waves over the next couple of weeks. As a result, temperatures will climb well above average day after day.

What To Expect:

On Thursday, the Valley may briefly hit 80 degrees before falling back to highs in the upper 70s on Friday around the greater metro. An area of low pressure will run well north of Arizona, but some breezy conditions are expected around Arizona. Gusts of 15-20 mph are expected in Phoenix and up to 25-35 mph in the High Country.

Warmer weekend ahead

Looking Ahead:

This weekend, as high pressure continues to strengthen across the west, our high temperature will climb to 80 on Saturday and the low to middle 80s on Sunday. Next week, the trend continues to heat up! Highs are forecast to reach the middle to upper 80s – nearing 90 degrees in the Valley.

90 degrees already?

Dig deeper:

The earliest Phoenix has officially hit 90 degrees is February 17, back in 2016. On average, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hits 90 degrees around April 2 – so these temperatures are notably warmer than typical for mid-late February!

