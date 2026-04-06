Arizona weather forecast: Light showers possible around parts of the state

The Brief A slight cooling trend arrives Monday with temperatures dropping to 88°F, accompanied by increased cloud cover and a slight chance for isolated light showers. From Tuesday to Friday, highs in the Valley will be back in the 90s. A major shift is expected by the weekend as a new storm system is likely to bring rain and significantly cooler temperatures back to the state.



A week of change in the weather world!

Monday:

A weak, quick-moving system will pass from west to east across the state on Monday. As a result, it will remain cloudy throughout the day with a few showers likely around the state. The showers are generally confined to the north and east portion of Arizona. While an isolated shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out, it is unlikely much rain will be able to make it to the ground in the Valley due to dry air at the surface. Still, the long-hanging, dense clouds will make for an overcast day.

The temperatures will react to the clouds, dropping into the mid to upper 80s for forecast highs on Monday in Phoenix. Areas where rain passes will remain cool through the day in northern and eastern Arizona. Winds will also remain breezy around the Valley and eastern Arizona on Monday. Gusts of around 15-25 mph are forecast in Phoenix.

The Rest of the Work Week:

As the system passes, the state quickly clears out overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon a sunny and dry forecast will accompany warmer temperatures. The forecast high jumps to the low to middle 90s on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will repeat this forecast. By Friday, some additional clouds may start to build in, and the forecast high will slip to the upper 80s to low 90s around the Valley.

This Weekend:

A storm system will move into the southwest from the West Coast over the weekend. This will bring scattered rain and storm chances, with more mild temperatures. For now, the best chance for showers appears to be Saturday evening into Sunday. This will slip the forecast from a high of 85 on Saturday to 80 on Sunday. The weekend will likely see breezy to windy conditions, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.