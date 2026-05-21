Arizona man arrested for sexual exploitation of Indiana teen: MCSO

The Brief A West Valley man accused of having sex with a minor has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Stefon Santos, a 34-year-old registered sex offender, flew to Indiana to have sex with a teenager. MCSO believes there could be more victims and urges anyone who believes they were victimized by Santos to call them at 602-876-1000.



An Arizona man accused of flying to Indiana to have sex with a minor has been arrested.

What we know:

Stefon Santos, a 34-year-old registered sex offender, was taken into custody after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip that he was in contact with a teenager in Indiana, and that he had flown to the state at least twice to have sex with the victim.

Stefon Santos (MCSO)

Investigators believe Santos' relationship with the teen started when the victim was just 13 years old.

What they're saying:

Santos has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and MCSO believe there could be more victims.

"From some of the evidence we received from the search warrants and some things that we're not discussing right now, we feel pretty likely there is going to be other victims, possibly here in Maricopa County," an MCSO spokesperson said during a May 21 news conference. "Right now, we are still working on the cellphone examinations, they're kind of in the beginning stages. So, we'll be looking through chats and conversations and doing some forensic work and analysis to try and identify victims."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Santo is urged to call MCSO at 602-876-1000.