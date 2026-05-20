Man arrested on several charges of sexual conduct with dead person: court docs

The Brief A man was arrested on charges including four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person in Maricopa County. County officials requested additional time to notify the families of the deceased and investigate if any evidence in separate criminal cases was compromised. A judge set a cash bond at $500,000.



A man is accused of having sex with a dead person, according to court records.

What we know:

Fenris Lu was arrested on charges including burglary, criminal damage, and four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person.

In a court appearance on May 20, a Marciopa County Attorney's Office representative said officials requested more time to notify the potential victims' families, and to see if there is a link to other cases.

"The state's been informed by law enforcement investigating this case that they need a little bit of time to make notification to the next of kin for the decedents in this matter, and they'd also like a little bit of time to assess the potential impact to possibly other criminal cases in which the decedent may have been associated," they said.

The county attorney's office said they were also concerned about potential victims being involved in crime, that have compromised evidence.

"Law enforcement is currently looking into were the decedents involved in other criminal cases and perhaps were the defendant's actions possibly compromised any evidence as far as any other investigations go."

What we don't know:

The identities and the number of victims were not disclosed.

What's next:

A cash bond was set at $500,000, with electronic monitoring supervision if that bond is posted. Lu was given a preliminary hearing date for May 29.