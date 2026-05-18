Arizona weather forecast: Passing storm system brings mild temps to the state

The Brief A passing storm system is bringing mild, below-average temps to Arizona. On Monday, the high in the Valley will only be about 89 degrees, which is well below the mid-May average of 95°F. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will start climbing, with triple-digit highs forecast for the weekend.



A favorable weather pattern brings the state mild air for several days before warming grips the region.

Today:

The forecast high only climbs to 89 degrees in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. The average high for mid-May is 95 degrees. Temperatures will run below normal around Arizona.

The more mild temperatures are the result of a passing storm system. The upper level low is whirling over parts of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming throughout the day. As it moves eastward, an associated cold front drags through Arizona. This front is what keeps temperatures more comfortable in the Valley. The mild air will be slow to shift out of the Southwest, as a secondary disturbance passes through the same area to the north of our state.

Eventually, a ridge will start to strengthen across the Pacific, and will shift eastward toward us. This will force our temperatures upward from late week into this weekend. Winds will remain windy in eastern and northern Arizona today. In the Valley, it will be just a touch breezy the next several days.

The Rest of the Week:

The forecast high hits 92 on Tuesday, 95 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday in the Valley. Each day will be sunny to mostly sunny. A few clouds are likely across the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

By the weekend, the forecast high returns to the upper 90s and low 100s. It will remain in that territory next week, too.

Big picture view:

No rain is in the forecast this week, as our dry spell continues.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)