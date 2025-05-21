Arizona weather forecast: 100-degree temps sticking around in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday saw a high of 99°F in Phoenix. On Wednesday, we'll be back in triple digits with a high near 103°F. The 100-degree temps will stick around through next week.



Buckle up! Arizona's weather is going to begin really heating up.

What they're saying:

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on May 18.

Looking Ahead:

On Tuesday, the high was 99°F, but on Wednesday, triple-digit highs are expected. The 100-degree highs are expected to stick around until early next week.

