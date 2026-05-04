Arizona weather forecast: Significant cool down hitting the Phoenix area

The Brief A significant cool-down hits the Valley on Monday, with highs dropping into the 80s. Temperatures will be even cooler on Tuesday, with 70-degree highs in the forecast. The nice weather won't stick around for long, as triple digits are expected this weekend.



Expect a beautiful start to the work week before a major warm up to end the week.

The forecast high will sit below average for the next several days thanks to an approaching low pressure center.

Monday through Wednesday:

The storm system whirling over California will push toward Arizona between Monday and Tuesday. As it approaches, it maintains breezy conditions across the state and mild temperatures (by May standards). The low will also keep a mostly cloudy sky around Arizona on Monday and will trigger some spotty shower/storm chances.

The forecast high caps at 84 in Phoenix on Monday. The mostly cloudy sky will be coupled with winds gusting 15-25 mph. As the day progresses, a few showers may start to fire off near southern Arizona. Into the night, there's a 20% chance of a passing light shower in the Valley. The low chance lingers into early Tuesday morning. Through the day Tuesday, the chance for showers shifts northeastward, where additional showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible.

In Phoenix, the pattern will keep our temperature very comfortable. The forecast high hits 79 on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday. The sky will shift from mostly to partly sunny on Tuesday and remain partly sunny on Wednesday.

Later This Week:

Unfortunately, a strong ridge starts to build late this week. This thrusts the forecast high into the mid-90s on Thursday, near 100 on Friday, and toward 105 by the weekend and into next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)