Arizona weather forecast: Warmer and dry conditions expected in Phoenix

The Brief The rain has moved out for now in the Valley. On July 23, we'll see a high near 103 degrees in Phoenix. We'll stay warm this weekend, with highs in the upper-100s.



Big changes are expected across Arizona in the next several days as the region dries out.

What To Expect On Wednesday:

Following several days of humid conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms, the state starts to dry out today. In Phoenix, the forecast high is expected to reach 103 on Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of the High Country will be beautiful – hitting the low 80s in Show Low, the mid 80s in Prescott and Payson, and the upper 70s in Flagstaff. A few lingering showers or an isolated thunderstorm are still possible along eastern Arizona, but much of the state is drying out.

This Weekend:

Dry air coming from the west will take over the entire state by Thursday into Friday. Highs will slowly climb in the next few days, too. In Phoenix, the afternoon high hits 106 on Thursday, 107 on Friday and Saturday, and 109 by Sunday.

The warmup, in part, can be attributed to building high pressure from the southeast. No showers are expected through the weekend.

Next Week:

By next week, monsoonal moisture may start to make a return. Beginning late Monday to early Tuesday and lasting into late next week, parts of the state will see renewed rain chances.

It's too early to nail down specific details on timing or totals, but it seems possible for new shower and storm chances to fire off around the High Country and eastern Arizona, potentially down to the Valley. In the Valley, chances sit around 20% from Tuesday night into Thursday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com