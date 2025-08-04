Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning lasts through the week

The Brief A heat wave is hitting the Phoenix area. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect. Record highs are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.



Our heat wave continues all week with record temperatures possible by mid-week.

This Week:

The forecast high climbs back to around 112 on Monday afternoon with a sunny sky and breezy conditions in Phoenix. The winds will be breezy to windy all week in northern Arizona, where the high climbs to the mid-upper 80s in Flagstaff this afternoon.

The high temperature climbs to 113 degrees Tuesday in the Valley. As the afternoon temperatures start to climb, so will the morning temperatures. In fact, lows climb into the low 90s beginning Wednesday morning.

In Phoenix, the forecast high hits 116 on Wednesday and 117 on Thursday. The record for those days are 114 and 112, respectively. This means we're expected to set record warmth on both Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the heat, dry conditions and sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue.

Dig deeper:

While Phoenix and much of Arizona remain dry this week, there is at least a low chance of spotty showers or storms along parts of southern Arizona, eastern Arizona, and the higher elevations of Northern Arizona. Those chances begin Tuesday and continue through at least the weekend.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com