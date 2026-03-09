Arizona weather forecast: Valley braces for overnight storms before triple-digit heat returns

The Brief Scattered storms are expected to move through southern and southeastern Arizona today, with a 60% chance of rain reaching the Valley overnight. Stronger storm cells could develop in some areas, potentially bringing localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail through early Tuesday. A major heat spike follows this system, with temperatures climbing from the 70s on Tuesday to the first possible triple-digit days by mid-next week.



Active weather is in the forecast today into Tuesday, before a big warm up impacts the state.

A storm system will shift from the southwest of our state, crossing over far southern Arizona into the night and early Tuesday morning. Ahead of the system, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to impact our state. Particularly, southern and southeastern Arizona have the best chance of rain.

Today:

The chance picks up to 60% for the Valley overnight. A few thunderstorms are also possible which may bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and even small hail. Not everyone is expected to see storms, but a few stronger cells may develop.

This week:

The shower chances begin shifting eastward by Tuesday morning. A few snow showers overnight and into Tuesday morning are also possible, but only above the highest elevations of the White Mountains. Some lingering showers into Tuesday afternoon will be possible, too. This will only be expected for the eastern edge of the state.

Winds will pick up some with the passing storms. Breezy to windy conditions are forecast in the state.

Temperatures are more moderate thanks to the storm chances. A high of 81 is forecast Monday in Phoenix. The high drops to 76 on Tuesday, but back up to 84 on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Pacific and west coast the rest of the week. The high temperature will climb to the low 90s by Thursday, middle 90s by the weekend, and triple digits are possible by mid next week.

