Arizona weather forecast: Warm day Sunday before a cool down next week

The Brief The high on Sunday is 78°. There will be gusty spots in the Valley, but it won't be as windy as Saturday. Monday starts a cool down where temperatures will be below average for most of the week.



The forecast high is 78 degrees in the Valley on Sunday before a cool down starts on Monday.

Mostly sunny skies should grace the space above us with some clouds and winds around 5-10 mph.

It will be breezy but not as bad as yesterday when gusts hit Chandler Airport at 52 mph.

Overnight we should see lows down to 53° with a little more cloud cover than we expect throughout the day.

What's next:

Monday, the high will be just 70° with overnight lows dipping below the 50° mark.

We are expecting high temperatures to stay below 75° throughout the week before another spike on Saturday to the upper 70s and Sunday in the mid 80s.

Dig deeper:

For those looking to catch a classic Arizona set or sunrise, 6:26 p.m. is your sunset time and 6:53 a.m. is sunrise as we inch closer to daylight savings time on March 9.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com