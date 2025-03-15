Arizona weather forecast: Warmer days ahead with a mix of sun and clouds

The Brief Cooler temperatures for Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Warmer weather is in store on Sunday with a high of 75 in the Valley.



The National Weather Service says Saturday's high temperature at PHX Sky Harbor Airport was 68 degrees.

"That's 10 degrees below normal/average for the date. Anticipate highs tomorrow (Sunday) to be 8-10 degrees warmer."

In the high country, NWS Flagstaff stated, "You've had rain, you've had snow. Like so many things, it comes and it goes. The weekend dries out, the sun will come out. By the end of today, a distant memory."

Over the Weekend

What To Expect:

Conditions quickly dry out this weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s in Phoenix on Saturday and Mid 70s on Sunday. It will be sunny to mostly sunny both days.

Next week we'll warm to around 80 on Monday, but another quick-passing storm will clip Northern Arizona and drop highs into the low 70s by Tuesday.

