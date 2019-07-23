FEMA grants assistance for Museum Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (FOX 10) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted assistance for the Museum Fire.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to assist Arizona in fighting the fire.

The state requested for a Fire Management Assistance Declaration on Monday. FEMA officials determined the fire threatened destruction as would a major disaster and approved the request.

The Fire Management Assistance Grants provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of firefighting costs.

