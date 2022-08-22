Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:50 PM MDT until MON 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
11
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:50 PM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:15 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:25 PM MST until MON 6:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:57 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:57 PM MDT until MON 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:15 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

VIDEO: Flooding rescues underway in Seagoville

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:45PM
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Flooding rescues in Seagoville

Children, animals and dozens of others are helped to safety through deep floodwaters in Seagoville.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A water rescue is underway on Beckett Road in Seagoville.

SKY 4 spotted rescue crews walking through the floodwaters with multiple children.

082222 Sky 4 Monday PM KDFWEME001 KDFWEME001_1_mpg_00.04.06.24

Rescue teams help save children in Seagoville after heavy flooding.

A man in a wheelchair and multiple dogs were also saved.

082222-Sky-4-Monday-PM-KDFWEME001-KDFWEME001_1_mpg_00.11.27.10.jpg

Rescue crews save man in wheelchair from floodwaters in Seagoville.

MORE: Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

Today's heavy rains flooded much of North Texas, leading to hundreds of rescues throughout the day Monday.

Between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 p.m. Monday Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to 195 high water incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 News for more information.