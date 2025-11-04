2025 Arizona election: Jurisdictional results

Polls close at 7 p.m. MST on November 4. Results will be available at the links below around 8 p.m.

Election results: https://elections.maricopa.gov

Arlington Elementary School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by up to 15% of the revenue control limit in order to fund existing programs, for a period of seven years.

Buckeye Elementary School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit in order to fund existing programs, for a period of seven years.

Buckeye Union High School District : A bond election that seeks the approval of a $163 million bond, bearing interest not exceeding 12% per year, for a term of 25 years. Proceeds will be used for various projects, including the purchasing or leasing of school lots, as well as construction of new school buildings and renovating existing ones.

Chandler Unified School District Question 1: A bond election that seeks the approval of a $271.5 million bond, bearing interest not exceeding 8% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used for various projects, including the purchasing or leasing of school lots, as well as construction of new school buildings and renovating existing ones.

Chandler Unified School District Question 2: A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of six years.

Deer Valley Unified School District Question 1: A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of six years.

Deer Valley Unified School District Question 2: A measure that, if approved, would allow the district to sell, lease or exchange a piece of 19.062-acre property located northwest of Happy Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria. The measure also allows the district to use all or parts of the proceeds from the land transaction to build new school buildings and technology, as well as purchase student transportation, alongside other permitted capital expenditure.

Dysart Unified School District Question 1: A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of six years.

Dysart Unified School District Question 2: A bond election that, if approved, would allow the district to issue up to $127 million in bonds, bearing interest not exceeding 8% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used for various projects, including school building construction, renovation, purchase or renting of school lots, and purchase of transportation, among other projects.

Fowler Elementary School District : Voters in the district are being asked to approve a seven-year override of their District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget. The override in question is $1.25 million or 10% of the district's revenue control limit, whichever is lower. The override will help the district address needs related to curriculum materials and resources, maintenance, and technology.

Higley Unified School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. Proceeds will be used to help maintain special education programs, increase teacher pay, and support gifted programs and all-day kindergartens, among others.

Isaac Elementary School District Question 1: A measure that asks voters in the district to approve or deny the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds that bear interest of up to 12% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the date of issuance. District officials say the proceeds will "ensure our students & classrooms are well equipped with up-to-date Furniture & Equipment, Technology, Textbooks, and Instructional Aids."

Isaac Elementary School District Question 2: This measure requests voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. Proceeds, per district officials, will help maintain school health and security programs, as well as help to maintain smaller class sizes.

Kyrene Elementary School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. District officials said proceeds from the override continuation will help the district maintain its current levels of teacher compensation, as well as help efforts to reduce class sizes.

Murphy Elementary School District: Voters in the district are being asked to approve a seven-year override of their District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget, for up to $500,000 or 10% of the district's revenue control limit, whichever is lower.

Nadaburg Unified School District : This measure asks voters within the district to approve or deny a bond issuance of up to $15 million, with proceeds to be used for security and emergency response systems update, purchase of new student transportation, upgraded playground equipment at the district's two elementary schools, and investments in educational technology and infrastructure, alongside other endeavors. The bonds would bear interest at up to 8% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the date of issuance.

Pendergast Elementary School District : A bond election that, if approved, would allow the district to issue up to $60 million in bonds, bearing interest not exceeding 8% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used to address various projects related to safety upgrades, maintenance, transportation equipment, and facilities refurbishment.

Peoria Unified School District : This measure requests voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. Proceeds, per district officials, will help with various efforts, including teacher and staff attraction and retention, enhancing safety and special education programs, and maintain class sizes.

Phoenix Elementary School District Question 1: A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. District officials said proceeds from the override continuation will help the district maintain various services, including full-day kindergarten, preschool/early childhood learning, high school transition programs, and other endeavors.

Phoenix Elementary School District Question 2: A measure requesting approval of a seven-year override of their District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget, for up to $3 million or 10% of the district's revenue control limit, whichever is lower.

Phoenix Union High School District Question 1: A measure requesting approval of a seven-year override of their District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget, for up to 21 million or 10% of the district's revenue control limit, whichever is lower.

Phoenix Union High School District Question 2: This measure requests voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. Proceeds, per district officials, will help maintain smaller class sizes, enhance course offerings, and maintain various elective courses.

Proposition 403 : This measure affects the Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) Technical Education District, and it asks voters within the district to approve or deny the issuance of up to $415 million in bonds. The bonds would bear interest at up to 10% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the date of issuance. District officials said the bond will help fund various projects, such as the construction of new campuses, upgrades to current facilities, programs expansion, and improvements to administrative infrastructure, including safety and security.

Proposition 406: Like Proposition 403, this measure affects West-MEC. It asks voters to approve or deny the sale, lease, or exchange of three properties. The properties in question include a 29.37-acre piece of land located near 110th Avenue and Glendale, a 2.22-acre property at 5405 N. 99th Avenue in Glendale, and a 2.11-acre property at 5487 N. 99th Avenue in Glendale.

Proposition 407: According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority's website , the measure aims to allow them to issue $40.4 million in bonds, bearing interest at up to 9% per year, with a term of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used on various projects, including the construction and renovation of fire stations, alongside other projects.

Proposition 408: Per AFMA , the measure aims to allow the South County Fire & Medical District to issue up to $23.5 million in bonds, bearing interest of up to 9% per year, with a term of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used on various projects, including the construction and renovation of fire stations, alongside other projects.

Roosevelt Elementary School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years. District officials said the override will help them maintain competitive pay, critical services and staff for supporting special education students, and various engineering, STEM, and dual-language programs.

Saddle Mountain Unified School District Question 1: A bond measure that, if approved, would allow the district to issue up to $150 million in bonds, bearing interest not exceeding 10% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Per officials, the bond proceeds will be used to build new schools, support critical upgrades to present schools, and the purchase of additional school buses.

Saddle Mountain Unified School District Question 2: A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years.

Tempe Elementary School District : A bond measure that, if approved, would allow the district to issue up to $196.5 million in bonds, bearing interest not exceeding 10% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Per officials, $186 million of the bond proceeds will be used for major school renovations that include safety improvements, and $10.5 million of the proceeds will go towards critical maintenance projects for district support facilities.

Tolleson Union High School District Question 1: A bond measure that, if approved, would allow the district to issue up to $125 million in bonds, bearing interest not exceeding 6.75% per year, for a term of up to 20 years. Per officials, the bond proceeds will be used on a variety of endeavors, including safety and security enhancement at schools, building maintenance, replacement of major systems that have outlived their useful lives, and school grounds improvements, among other projects.