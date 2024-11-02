Vice Presidential nominees Vance and Walz rally in Arizona 3 days ahead of Presidential election

article

The Brief Both Vice Presidential nominees were in Arizona stumping for their respective candidates with 3 days left until the election. JD Vance was at a Scottsdale weapons manufacturing company while Tim Walz was in Flagstaff and will be in Tucson later on Saturday.



We are three days away from the 2024 election.

Both parties are rallying for voters across Arizona and both vice presidential nominees were in the Grand Canyon state today.

The message from both sides of the ticket is simple: Get to the polls!

Vice presidential Republican nominee JD Vance spoke in Scottsdale today at Dillon Precision, a weapons manufacturing company.

Meanwhile, vice presidential Democratic nominee Tim Walz spent the day in the high country, rallying voters in Flagstaff.

In their final push, both parties expect it to come down to voter turnout.

The majority of voters registered in Arizona are unaffiliated to either the Democratic or Republican parties and they will most likely determine the outcome.

With 4.3 million registered voters in Arizona, just 300,000 party members separate the 1.5 million registered Republicans and 1.2 million registered Democrats.

The difference, however, is negligible if voters cross party lines during the General Election.

Trump campaign feels confident, Harris campaign working rural areas

Today, the Trump campaign says they feel confident they are leading in Arizona.

"My solemn promise is that when Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States, We’re gonna go to war against the Mexican drug cartels to get that poison the hell out of our country and return basic sanity to the people of Arizona," Vance said. "Donald Trump is going to usher in a golden age of peace and prosperity by fighting for some common sense economic principles that make the American dream for all of you and all of our fellow citizens who we love. We’re gonna make the American dream affordable again."

Walz is hitting the rural areas of the state and making a stop in Tuscon later this evening.

"A president for all Americans, a president with a vision. A president who promised you on the first day she would go to the White House with a to-do list for your life, not an enemies list that gets added to each day," Walz said. "She said it: top of the list is lower costs for you and your families across this country. Keeping it in your pocket."

Election update:

More than 1.2 million Arizonans have already cast their ballots with 11 electoral votes on the line in our state.

Arizona was a red state in 2016 and a blue state in 2020.

In three days, Arizona is up for grabs.