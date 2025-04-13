Frat board president convicted of fraud, theft; Saguaro cacti threatened due to heat | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a man convicted of stealing $500,000 from a fraternity board to a 17-year-old boy who died a week-and-a-half after he was shot at a south Phoenix park, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 13, 2025.
1. Man convicted for fraud and theft
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the conviction of Michael Woolbright on fraud and theft charges of more than $500,000 in Pima County.
2. Saguaro cactus dying out due to heat
Arizona's iconic Saguaro cactus is dying off at an intense rate with the Desert Botanical Garden saying nearly 20% of their plants have died since 2020.
3. 3 kids killed in an Amish buggy in Indiana
Three siblings - ages 9, 10, and 13 - were killed in Indiana this week when the horse-drawn Amish buggy they were taking to school was rear-ended by an SUV.
4. 17-year-old dies after being shot last week
After fighting for his life for nearly two weeks, 17-year-old Daron Jackson was pronounced dead after being shot at Cesar Chavez Park.
5. Avelo Airlines faces backlash for deportation flights
A deal between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Avelo Airlines to carry out deportation flights has prompted a petition signed by thousands of people to boycott the airline.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Gusty winds are expected through most of the state and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of southeastern Arizona through 8 p.m.