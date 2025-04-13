Avelo Airlines deportation flight deal with Department of Homeland Security leads to boycott petition

article

The Brief A deal between Avelo Airlines and the Department of Homeland Security to carry out deportation flights is facing backlash. A petition on Change.org has prompted thousands of signatures of potential fliers saying they will boycott the airline. Supporters of the Trump administration, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, are saying that the flights are an example of President Donald Trump keeping his promises to deport illegal immigrants.



Avelo Airlines is teaming up with the Trump administration to deport migrants out of the country.

The plan is getting push back through a petition that is gaining thousands of signatures.

The backstory:

Supporters of Trump say the deportations are an example of the president making good on a campaign promise, while others say this decision makes them never want to fly with Avelo Airlines again.

Featured article

What they're saying:

More than 31,000 people and counting share their anger over plans for Avelo Airlines to carry out deportation flights by signing a Change.org petition boycotting the airline.

Some, sharing video messages on the website:

"This is horrible. We didn't ask for this but people have right to due process and their due process rights are being stomped on," said one message.

"I'll go further than signing this petition about these illegal and un-American deportations. If Avelo Airlines engages in deportation flights, I promise to never use Avelo or any of the board members' products ever again," said another.

"I can't even speak about this without getting upset but I will just tell you it's crimes against humanity," said another.

The flights are a partnership between Avelo and the Department of Homeland Security and are scheduled to be flown out of Mesa-Gateway Airport beginning May 12.

Local perspective:

Avelo CEO Andrew Levy sees the charter flights as a stable hedge to their core business, which he says is still passenger travel.

He provided a full statement to FOX 10 Phoenix:

Big picture view:

The Supreme Court ruling this week that flights like these can move forward is a decision U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox and Friends this week that helps keep Americans safe.

"It's so important because these flights will now continue. These terrorists, they are foreign terrorists. They are alien enemies to our country and we will continue to deport them. We are going to keep America safe, and a liberal district judge is not going to stop us," Bondi said.

The other side:

Petitioners against the move say more harm is being done than good.

"This is a moral moment for America and voting with our dollars matters and deciding that profits are more important than human rights is just a huge mistake," said another petitioner.

What's next:

The deportation flights are scheduled to start on May 12.

Avelo Airlines does have applications on their website for roles on these specific flights.