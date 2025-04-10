Study looks at extreme heat's impact on internal health, aging

The Brief A new study is comparing long-term heat exposure risks and smoking risks, saying they have similarities. The research examined blood samples from over 3,600 individuals, ages 56 and up, throughout the United States.



Thursday's weather is a preview of what's to come this summer in the Valley of the Sun, and researchers are working to find out how the extreme heat can affect people who spend years living here.

Even in triple digits, people enjoy spending their time outdoors here in Arizona thanks to amenities like misters used at tons of restaurants and breweries.

Arizonans typically welcome the sunshine and consistent vitamin D exposure.

However, there are long-term risks involved with heat, and new research is suggesting the risks are similar to the risks from smoking.

What we know:

We've been learning for years about how the sun and heat can affect us on the outside in the long-term, but a recent study published by the University of Southern California (USC) shows that long-term exposure to the heat can affect us in ways that go beyond skin deep.

The study looked at blood samples from more than 3,600 older adults across the U.S.

Researchers then looked at the participants' epigenetic age, meaning the way their environment and lifestyle altered their genes.

Banner Health physician, Dr. Joshua Tournas, weighed in on the study that found exposure to more days of heat, over the span of several years, aged participants faster biologically than those in cooler climates.

"This article is talking about exposure to heat simply as being an accelerator of intrinsic aging, that it runs akin to some of the other things we do, like smoking or heavy drinking that can do that. It's certainly worth adding to the conversation, and when you talk about my world, from the outside, combined with the inside, it can be a one-two punch," Dr. Tournas said.

While the population in this study was 56 years and older, Dr. Tournas says his work treating skin cancer patients points to a need for heat and sun protection starting from our youth.

"The risk of sun-induced damage doesn't start when they hit 30, or 40, or 50. It starts early on," Dr. Tournas warned.

He notes that this is new science, and adds that extreme cold is another area to study when it comes to genetic changes and aging.

"If you're in the winter in Minnesota, there's as much protection from minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit that needs to happen, and maybe even more, to be honest," he said.

Dr. Tournas says this research is also important when discussing community resources for the unhoused and those who do not have regular access to air conditioning.

What they're saying:

We spoke to some people in Phoenix who enjoy getting out in the sun, but are aware of its risks.

"I think it's always kind of a mood boost. Once I got out here for five minutes, I was like, life is good," Kelly Masucci said.

"I have to get waters, an umbrella if possible, a fan. Anything to help me stay cool," Arianna Gomez said.

Steve Randell, who spends the winter months working in Arizona, says he believes the study because of the health risks he has seen in states with milder summers, like Michigan.

"My mom actually got skin cancer on her ears and on her cheek. It was definitely attributed to the sun, so multiply that by what the sun is here," he said. "Not only is it hotter, it's out way more and so there's no question that this is an issue."

What you can do:

Here are some tips for staying safe in the sun and its heat.

Click here for tips from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services.

Click here for tips from the FDA.

Click here for tips from the EPA.

Click here for tips from the National Weather Service.