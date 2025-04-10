Country Thunder kicks off in Florence: 'Party and see country music'

The Brief Country Thunder in Florence is happening from April 10-13, and fans are anticipating a weekend of good fun. Organizers are making sure fans stay safe in the forecasted triple-digit heat by offering shade tents and air-conditioned areas.



The Country Thunder music festival is underway Thursday night in Florence.

If you're going, expect four days of fun in the sun. As you would expect at a music festival in the desert, it’ll be hot.

Campers got to the site on Thursday morning, and the main gates for the Concert Bowl opened at 3 p.m.

Somewhere close to 100,000 people will be there over the next four days, and triple-digit temps are expected.

What they're saying:

"I think as long as you’ve got shade and some water, I think you’re good to go. It’s 90 degrees, but if you’re a local, you should be used to it by now. I hope so," a festival-goer named Brody said.

"I think there’s more of a breeze out here than there is in the city, so it’s actually kind of nice," another country music lover named Hailey said.

Country Thunder is kind of like a carnival in the desert. Music, rides, food and fun. Who knows, maybe a few beers.

"To party and see country music, baby!" another country fan said of the festival.

What we know:

An all-day party can take a toll, so organizers set up things like water stations on wheels, and strategically placed shade tents.

They also have a giant canopy with air-conditioning. Organizers are allowing factory-sealed water bottles, too.

"We’ve got shaded areas and air conditioning and a medical team in case anyone takes it a little too far with the sun," said festival organizer, Megan Benoit. "That can get away from you when you’re caught up in the excitement. We also have a great hydration sponsor on site."

If making friends is your focus, glamping is the way to go. Organizers provide the toilet paper and air-conditioning, and you do the rest.

They're providing tables and chairs and a kiddie pool to keep your feet cool.

"Just have fun. Don’t be afraid. If you’re shy, just talk to neighbors. Everyone is here having a good time, just to make friends," said Lexie, a festival-goer.

This year, Country Thunder will also welcome its one millionth customer. They'll be checking the numbers throughout each day.

The winner will be treated to all sorts of prizes, this year and beyond.

The festival goes from April 10 to 13. The headliners are Riley Green, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman and HARDY.

