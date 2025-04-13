Mobile home fire in Phoenix leaves 5 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured
PHOENIX - A mobile home fire in south Phoenix is under investigation as five people will need to find a new home for the time being.
What we know:
The Phoenix Fire Department was sent to the fire near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m.
They were greeted by heavy smoke and burning flames but prevented the fire from jumping to other units.
Why you should care:
One firefighter, a 25-year-veteran with the department, was injured in the process. He is in stable condition.
What's next:
Community assistance programs are helping the five people displaced with their immediate needs.