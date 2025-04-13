Mobile home fire in Phoenix leaves 5 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

The Brief Five people were displaced by a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Sunday, April 13. One firefighter was injured while extinguishing the blaze. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any other units.



A mobile home fire in south Phoenix is under investigation as five people will need to find a new home for the time being.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department was sent to the fire near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m.

They were greeted by heavy smoke and burning flames but prevented the fire from jumping to other units.

Why you should care:

One firefighter, a 25-year-veteran with the department, was injured in the process. He is in stable condition.

What's next:

Community assistance programs are helping the five people displaced with their immediate needs.

Map of where the fire happened: