Mobile home fire in Phoenix leaves 5 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured

Published  April 13, 2025 3:51pm MST
    • Five people were displaced by a mobile home fire in Phoenix on Sunday, April 13.
    • One firefighter was injured while extinguishing the blaze.
    • Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any other units.

PHOENIX - A mobile home fire in south Phoenix is under investigation as five people will need to find a new home for the time being.

The Phoenix Fire Department was sent to the fire near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m.

They were greeted by heavy smoke and burning flames but prevented the fire from jumping to other units.

One firefighter, a 25-year-veteran with the department, was injured in the process. He is in stable condition.

Community assistance programs are helping the five people displaced with their immediate needs.

  • Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire Department.

