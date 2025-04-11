Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip

The Brief A man suffered serious injuries after being shot at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Multiple crimes have been reported at the same QT in recent months. If you have any information, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man was seriously hurt in a shooting late Thursday night at a QuikTrip gas station in Phoenix.

Multiple crimes have been reported at the same QT in recent months.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the QT, near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 9:40 p.m. on April 10 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The backstory:

Multiple police investigations have taken place at the QT over the past couple of months.

No arrests have been made in either case.

What you can do:

If you have information on any of these incidents, you can call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

