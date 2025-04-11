Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip
PHOENIX - A man was seriously hurt in a shooting late Thursday night at a QuikTrip gas station in Phoenix.
Multiple crimes have been reported at the same QT in recent months.
What we know:
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the QT, near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 9:40 p.m. on April 10 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.
The backstory:
Multiple police investigations have taken place at the QT over the past couple of months.
- On Feb. 23, a man died at the hospital after he was found with stab wounds at the QT.
- Two days earlier, a man was found dead at the QT. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made in either case.
What you can do:
If you have information on any of these incidents, you can call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.