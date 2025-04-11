Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip

By and
Published  April 11, 2025 6:30am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man shot at Phoenix QuikTrip

A shooting investigation is taking place at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Multiple other crimes have happened at the same QT in recent months. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • A man suffered serious injuries after being shot at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • Multiple crimes have been reported at the same QT in recent months. 
    • If you have any information, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man was seriously hurt in a shooting late Thursday night at a QuikTrip gas station in Phoenix. 

Multiple crimes have been reported at the same QT in recent months.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the QT, near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 9:40 p.m. on April 10 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The backstory:

Multiple police investigations have taken place at the QT over the past couple of months.

Related

Deadly stabbing investigation at Phoenix QuikTrip
article

Deadly stabbing investigation at Phoenix QuikTrip

Days after a deadly shooting at a QuikTrip in Phoenix, a man died after being found stabbed at the same gas station, police said.

Related

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip
article

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

No arrests have been made in either case.

What you can do:

If you have information on any of these incidents, you can call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of the QuikTrip

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from statements from the Phoenix Police Department, and previous FOX 10 reports on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.

Crime and Public SafetyMaryvaleNews