Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip

The Brief A man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip gas station near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. The man was not identified. No suspects are in custody.



What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by firefighters.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. Police say no suspects have been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the man was found dead