Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Friday at a gas station in Phoenix.
What we know:
A QuikTrip is shut down near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road following a deadly shooting.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by firefighters.
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. Police say no suspects have been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.