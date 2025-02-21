Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip

Updated  February 21, 2025 7:31am MST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip gas station near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • The man was not identified.
    • No suspects are in custody.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Friday at a gas station in Phoenix.

A QuikTrip is shut down near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road following a deadly shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by firefighters.

The victim was not identified. Police say no suspects have been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the man was found dead

  • Information for this story was gathered from FOX 10's Dominique Newland, who reported from the scene, and a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMaryvaleNews