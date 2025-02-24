Deadly stabbing investigation at Phoenix QuikTrip

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man died at the hospital after being stabbed at a QuikTrip on Feb. 23 near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

The Brief A man died at the hospital after being stabbed on Feb. 23 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. The victim was not identified. No suspects are in custody. Last week, a man was shot and killed at the same QuikTrip.



Days after a deadly shooting at a QuikTrip in Phoenix, a man died after being stabbed at the same gas station.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.

What they're saying:

"Officers searched the area but no suspects were found. Detectives responded to investigate," Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Dig deeper:

Last week, a man was shot and killed at the same QuikTrip. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Related article

Map of where the stabbing happened