Deadly stabbing investigation at Phoenix QuikTrip
A man died at the hospital after being stabbed at a QuikTrip on Feb. 23 near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.
PHOENIX - Days after a deadly shooting at a QuikTrip in Phoenix, a man died after being stabbed at the same gas station.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.
What they're saying:
"Officers searched the area but no suspects were found. Detectives responded to investigate," Sgt. Phil Krynsky.
Dig deeper:
Last week, a man was shot and killed at the same QuikTrip. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.