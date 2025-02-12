2 people killed in Peoria car crash

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash on Feb. 12 near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road. The victims have been identified by Peoria Police.



A crash involving two vehicles on Feb. 12 in Peoria left two people dead.

The crash happened on Feb. 12 near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road.

What we know:

In a statement, Peoria Police officials said their officers, along with crews with Peoria Fire-Medical, responded to the scene at around 9:36 a.m.

Investigators said the crash involved a silver 2013 Ford Focus and a white 2013 GMC Sierra. They say based on preliminary findings, the Ford Focus driver was headed west on Cactus and attempting to turn left onto the southbound lanes of 87th Avenue when the collision with the GMC Sierra took place in the middle of the intersection.

What they're saying:

"The driver of the Ford Focus sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The passenger of the Ford Focus was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of Peoria Police's statement. "The driver of the GMC Sierra sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

Dig deeper:

The two who died have been identified by Peoria Police as 86-year-old Marjorie Kussrow and 90-year-old Dale Kussrow. Both were from Peoria.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but Peoria Police officials say speed and impairment are being investigated as possible factors.

