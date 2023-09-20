1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles near Litchfield Park

A three-car crash left a man dead and two women hurt on Wednesday morning in the west Valley.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 near 119th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified. Two women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Camelback Road is shut down from 107th Avenue to El Mirage Road for the investigation.

Area where the road is shut down: