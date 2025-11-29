Homicide under investigation after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in North Phoenix overnight.
What we know:
At 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 29, Phoenix Police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road.
A man was found with several gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not made any arrests in this case.
What you can do:
Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department