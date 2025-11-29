Homicide under investigation after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in North Phoenix

The Brief A man was found dead in North Phoenix after police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Ave and Thunderbird Rd. The victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. Police have not made any arrests at this time.



Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in North Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

At 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 29, Phoenix Police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road.

A man was found with several gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not made any arrests in this case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

