Expand / Collapse search

Homicide under investigation after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in North Phoenix

By
Published  November 29, 2025 3:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was found dead in North Phoenix after police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Ave and Thunderbird Rd.
    • The victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
    • Police have not made any arrests at this time.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in North Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

At 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 29, Phoenix Police responded to reports of an injured person near 19th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road

A man was found with several gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not made any arrests in this case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews