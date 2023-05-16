1 dead, 2 others injured in Phoenix stabbing, PD says

A man is dead, and two others were treated for injuries after a stabbing inside a Phoenix home, the police department said on Tuesday, May 16.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Cave Creek and Greenway roads around 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found three people who were hurt in the stabbing.

An unidentified man died from his injuries, a woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, and another man was treated on the scene for his injuries.

Police say there were kids inside the home during the incident, and weren't hurt.

"Detectives are responding to the scene to assume the investigation. What led up to the stabbing is part of the ongoing investigation," police said.