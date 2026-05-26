1 dead, 3 critically hurt in fiery Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Two women and a man are in critical condition and another person is dead Tuesday night after a fiery two-car crash in Phoenix.
What we know:
The May 26 crash happened near 35th Avenue and Bell Road at around 8 p.m.
"On arrival crews had two vehicles involved in an accident. One car did catch fire and crews quickly extinguished the flames. One person did have to be extricated. A total of four patients were involved. Two adult females and one adult male were evaluated and transported to the hospital and one person was pronounced deceased on scene," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department is working to learn more about what happened.
No names have been released in this incident. There's no word about led up to the crash.
Map of the area where the crash happened