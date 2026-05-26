1 dead, 3 critically hurt in fiery Phoenix crash

The Brief One person died and three others were critically hurt Tuesday night following a fiery two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. Fire crews extinguished flames on one of the vehicles and extricated one individual before transporting two women and a man to a local hospital. Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the collision, and no names or details about what led up to the crash have been released.



Two women and a man are in critical condition and another person is dead Tuesday night after a fiery two-car crash in Phoenix.

What we know:

The May 26 crash happened near 35th Avenue and Bell Road at around 8 p.m.

"On arrival crews had two vehicles involved in an accident. One car did catch fire and crews quickly extinguished the flames. One person did have to be extricated. A total of four patients were involved. Two adult females and one adult male were evaluated and transported to the hospital and one person was pronounced deceased on scene," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department is working to learn more about what happened.

No names have been released in this incident. There's no word about led up to the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened