Salt River safety urged by grieving mother after holiday weekend tragedies

The Brief Two young men, 23-year-old Jason Blake Jr. and 22-year-old Sahr Sewah, drowned in separate incidents along the Salt River over the holiday weekend. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported that Blake struggled while swimming across the river, while Sewah went missing during a tubing trip with friends. Both out-of-state families are utilizing GoFundMe campaigns to raise money to transport the victims back to their respective homes for burial.



A new report details the tragic loss of two young men who drowned over the holiday weekend along the Salt River.

The drownings were separate incidents, but they bring the same reminder that while the Salt River is a beautiful place to recreate, it can also be dangerous.

What they're saying:

Lauri Tibbett, whose son 23-year-old Jason Blake Jr. drowned in the Salt River, remembered his character.

"He was very loving and caring. He loved nature," Tibbett said.

Jason, affectionately called "Fox" by loved ones after his favorite animal, is remembered by his mother as a 23-year-old man who wanted to make the most of his life.

"He was very into studying quantum physics. He wanted to make a difference in the world," Tibbett said.

Tibbett said Jason, his sister, and some friends came to the Salt River over the holiday weekend to hang out. That is when the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says he drowned. Witnesses told deputies he was swimming across the river and began struggling halfway across.

Sahr Sewah & Jason Blake Jr.

Jason was one of two young men who died at the river this weekend.

The body of 22-year-old Sahr Sewah was pulled from the river this weekend after he was reported missing while out on the Salt River tubing with friends, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 10 previously interviewed Sewah in 2023.

According to a GoFundMe organized for Sewah's family, he had just graduated from ASU earlier in the month and was excited about his future.

While both families try to raise money to bring the two young men to their respective homes out of state to be laid to rest, Jason's mom offered some advice for people visiting the Salt River this summer.

A Mother's Warning:

"Make sure that you stay with your group. Make sure if you’re going to swim, you swim together. Make sure that you have some kind of life preserver or rescue device with you no matter what," Tibbett said.

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What you can do:

GoFundMe for Sahr Sewah

GoFundMe for Jason Blake Jr.