Jones Fire: Wickenburg businesses help resident rebuild after total loss

The Brief The Wickenburg community has rallied to support a resident after the Jones Fire destroyed his landscaping business equipment, trucks, and trailer home. Local organizations and businesses donated a new truck and a replacement trailer to help him rebuild his life. Residents mobilized immediately on social media to offer housing alternatives to ensure community members affected by the fire had a place to stay.



Turning a devastating loss into a new beginning, the Wickenburg community is coming together for one resident who lost nearly everything in the Jones Fire.

What we know:

The sound of a car starting represents the sound of a new beginning.

"I was very happy. I couldn't even sleep. Just thinking about all the help I've received," Manuel Gomez said.

Gomez left the Jones Ford Wickenburg dealership in a new donated truck. It is a truck that will help him restore his life and his landscaping business after the Jones Fire destroyed what he relied on.

"My jeep, my truck, everything — my trailer was burned to the ground. All I had left was the clothes on my back," Gomez said. "I didn't have anywhere to sleep. I didn't have anything to eat. I didn't have anything. I prayed and then people started to help me and support me and look at what I have today."

The backstory:

Just a few weeks ago, Gomez's life was on his property, including his trailer and his trucks. Now, debris is all that remains, but the Wickenburg community is not letting him rebuild alone.

"That’s what Wickenburg is about, coming together whether I know you, whether I don’t know you. If you have a need and I can fill it, then we’re going to get together and make it happen," said Terrie Davidson, the Community Relations Manager for the Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Local perspective:

It is a community picking up the pieces together.

"People posting stories on social media saying well I have a Casita. If anyone needs a place to stay, or I have an RV, you can come stay here. It was just immediate giving. It was immediate what do you need, how can we rally together?" Davidson said.

Dig deeper:

First came a new ride, and next is a new roof. Pacific Air Reps stepped in to provide Gomez with a new place to call home.

"I thought I was going to have nothing. I didn’t have anything left. But then they’ve given me gifts and helped me so much. They’ve given me a trailer to live in and everything’s been great. Thank God," Gomez said.

After all the loss, there is a new road ahead. For Gomez, it feels good to be back in the driver's seat.

"Wow. I’m just very happy. Very excited. I never thought they were going to help me like this. Now I’m seeing where I live. They’ve gifted me everything," Gomez said.