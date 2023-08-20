1 dead, 3 shot at Coolidge's Gallopin' Goose bar overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Blowing Dust Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
15
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:06 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 1:05 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:02 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

1 dead, 3 shot at Coolidge's Gallopin' Goose bar overnight

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A shooting broke out at a Coolidge bar overnight, killing one person and injuring three others, police said on Aug. 20.

At around 12:50 a.m. at Gallopin' Goose near Arizona Boulevard and Martin Road, Coolidge Police officers responded to a report of multiple people being shot. They arrived at the scene and found the victims.

32-year-old Phillip Rutledge was shot several times and died at Florence Hospital. Three others were shot – two victims were shot in their feet and another was shot in the arm and leg.

"What we’ve determined so far is this started inside the bar when two females got into a physical fight. The bar staff kicked the two females out of the bar and the altercation continued in the parking lot. Shortly afterwards friends and family arrived and the fight continued. Eventually the people involved pulled out guns and exchanged gun fire," said Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero.

The people involved in the fight have been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.

The department says this was an isolated incident and there's no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Image 1 of 3

Photo by Carrie Gremard

Map of where the shooting happened: