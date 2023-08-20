1 dead, 3 shot at Coolidge's Gallopin' Goose bar overnight

A shooting broke out at a Coolidge bar overnight, killing one person and injuring three others, police said on Aug. 20.

At around 12:50 a.m. at Gallopin' Goose near Arizona Boulevard and Martin Road, Coolidge Police officers responded to a report of multiple people being shot. They arrived at the scene and found the victims.

32-year-old Phillip Rutledge was shot several times and died at Florence Hospital. Three others were shot – two victims were shot in their feet and another was shot in the arm and leg.

"What we’ve determined so far is this started inside the bar when two females got into a physical fight. The bar staff kicked the two females out of the bar and the altercation continued in the parking lot. Shortly afterwards friends and family arrived and the fight continued. Eventually the people involved pulled out guns and exchanged gun fire," said Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero.

The people involved in the fight have been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.

The department says this was an isolated incident and there's no reason to believe the public is in danger.

