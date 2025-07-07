1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD

article

The Brief One person has died following a bee attack in Scottsdale, according to police. The incident happened near Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.



Scottsdale Police officials are investigating a bee attack that led to the death of one person.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m., at an independent living facility near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

"Initial reporting from PD at the scene says the three people who were stung were part of a work crew who were working on the roof of the facility," read a portion of the statement.

Besides the person who died, police say two others were taken to the hospital. Both of them are listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Scottsdale Police officials say they do not have much information currently, such as the number of bee stings sustained or the identity of the patients.

What's next:

"There will be a death investigation conducted by Scottsdale PD and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened