1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police officials are investigating a bee attack that led to the death of one person.
What we know:
Per a statement, the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m., at an independent living facility near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.
"Initial reporting from PD at the scene says the three people who were stung were part of a work crew who were working on the roof of the facility," read a portion of the statement.
Besides the person who died, police say two others were taken to the hospital. Both of them are listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Scottsdale Police officials say they do not have much information currently, such as the number of bee stings sustained or the identity of the patients.
What's next:
"There will be a death investigation conducted by Scottsdale PD and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.