Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until MON 12:45 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

1 dead following bee attack in Scottsdale: PD

By
Published  July 7, 2025 11:37am MST
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • One person has died following a bee attack in Scottsdale, according to police.
    • The incident happened near Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police officials are investigating a bee attack that led to the death of one person.

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m., at an independent living facility near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

"Initial reporting from PD at the scene says the three people who were stung were part of a work crew who were working on the roof of the facility," read a portion of the statement.

Besides the person who died, police say two others were taken to the hospital. Both of them are listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Scottsdale Police officials say they do not have much information currently, such as the number of bee stings sustained or the identity of the patients.

What's next:

"There will be a death investigation conducted by Scottsdale PD and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

    ScottsdaleNews