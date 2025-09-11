1 dead following crash along I-10: Buckeye FD

The Brief One person has died following a crash near I-10 East and Palo Verde, according to Buckeye Fire officials. Officials say four others were taken to the hospital for "advanced trauma care."



Fire officials in the West Valley say one person has died, following a crash that happened on the night of Sept. 11 along a portion of the I-10.

What we know:

The crash reportedly happened along the eastbound lanes of the I-10, near Palo Verde. Crews were reportedly sent to the scene before 10:00 p.m.

According to a brief statement released by Buckeye Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray, there were a total of five victims in the crash.

"One is deceased on scene, and four are being transported to West Valley trauma centers for advanced trauma care," according to Rayne.

What we don't know:

Officials did not reveal other details surrounding the crash.

Area where the crash happened