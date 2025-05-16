1 dead following incident involving paraglider in Prescott Valley: CAFMA

The Brief A person has died following an incident involving a paraglider, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA). The incident happened in Prescott Valley during the morning of May 16. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating.



Officials with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority say one person is dead following an incident involving a paraglider in the Prescott Valley area on the morning of May 16.

What we know:

Crews were called at around 7:45 a.m. to what was initially reported as a wildfire near Lakeshore Drive and Fain Road in Prescott Valley.

"As additional information was received, the call was upgraded to include a paraglider involved in the incident," read a portion of the statement. "Upon arrival, crews found the fire had been contained to a small area and was no longer spreading. The fire was quickly extinguished. Tragically, one patient was found deceased at the scene."

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. In addition, officials have yet to release any additional details surrounding the incident.

What's next:

Officials with CAFMA said the area has been turned over to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

