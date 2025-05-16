Expand / Collapse search
1 dead following incident involving paraglider in Prescott Valley: CAFMA

By
Updated  May 16, 2025 12:52pm MST
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A person has died following an incident involving a paraglider, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).
    • The incident happened in Prescott Valley during the morning of May 16.
    • The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Officials with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority say one person is dead following an incident involving a paraglider in the Prescott Valley area on the morning of May 16.

What we know:

Crews were called at around 7:45 a.m. to what was initially reported as a wildfire near Lakeshore Drive and Fain Road in Prescott Valley.

"As additional information was received, the call was upgraded to include a paraglider involved in the incident," read a portion of the statement. "Upon arrival, crews found the fire had been contained to a small area and was no longer spreading. The fire was quickly extinguished. Tragically, one patient was found deceased at the scene."

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. In addition, officials have yet to release any additional details surrounding the incident.

What's next:

Officials with CAFMA said the area has been turned over to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) on May 16.

Yavapai CountyNews