1 dead following incident involving paraglider in Prescott Valley: CAFMA
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Officials with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority say one person is dead following an incident involving a paraglider in the Prescott Valley area on the morning of May 16.
What we know:
Crews were called at around 7:45 a.m. to what was initially reported as a wildfire near Lakeshore Drive and Fain Road in Prescott Valley.
"As additional information was received, the call was upgraded to include a paraglider involved in the incident," read a portion of the statement. "Upon arrival, crews found the fire had been contained to a small area and was no longer spreading. The fire was quickly extinguished. Tragically, one patient was found deceased at the scene."
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified. In addition, officials have yet to release any additional details surrounding the incident.
What's next:
Officials with CAFMA said the area has been turned over to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.