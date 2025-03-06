1 dead following officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

The Brief Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Phoenix. The incident happened near Beardsley Road and 23rd Avenue. No officers were hurt.



Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Glendale on the morning of March 6.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police officials, the incident happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road.

"Several Phoenix Police Officers responded to the area. The scene regarding the shooting is secure and there are no outstanding suspects," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement, Glendale Police officials said one person has a result of the shooting.

"Our officers are OK," read a portion of the brief statement Glendale Police sent to us.

Per our crews at the scene, area residents said they saw agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration at the scene as well.

What we don't know:

Neither Phoenix nor Glendale Police officials have released details on what led up to the deadly shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the incident happened